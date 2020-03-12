Adam Sandler postpones performance at the Hard Rock

Sandler posted on Facebook that all his March performances will be postponed, "Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. We will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Look forward to having a great night with you soon. Love you all!"