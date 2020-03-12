Adam Sandler postpones performance at the Hard Rock

March 12, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 12:18 PM

Comedian Adam Sandler has postponed his show slated for this Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood sighting the coronavirus as the chief reason.

Sandler posted on Facebook that all his March performances will be postponed, "Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. We will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Look forward to having a great night with you soon. Love you all!"

The Hard Rock said, "Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as new dates will be announced as soon as possible. Refunds can be issued at initial point of purchase."

