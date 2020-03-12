AmericanAirlines Arena suspends all shows

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a statement Thursday suspending all major events at the AmericanAirlines Arena due to the coronavirus.
The venue said it will suspend all large events through April 1.
"Alongside the NBA, the Miami Heat and AmericanAirlines Arena will continue to closely monitor this situation and consult with health officials at the local, state and federal level to determine next steps for future games and events," a statement said. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented situation."
Shows and events that are postponed at a date to be determined include Cher, Disney On Ice, Aventura and Ricardo Montaner.
The NBA's Heat games have also been postponed. "The NBA has announced a suspension of the regular season, this game is currently postponed and the rescheduled date is pending. Your ticket will be good for the rescheduled game as the NBA uses this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward. However, refunds may also be obtained through point of purchase."
Scripps Only Content 2020