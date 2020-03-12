Arrest in homicide near Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced an arrest Thursday afternoon in a fatal shooting that happened last week near Fort Pierce.
Investigators said Richard Eugene Avery, 45, was shot and killed at a home in the 600 block of South Market Avenue around 1 p.m. on March 9.
"A canvass of the neighborhood revealed several neighbors who shared information about a dark colored, newer model car seen leaving the residence in the moments after the gunshot was heard," said Sheriff Mascara at a news conference on Thursday.
The sheriff said a local business provided security camera footage that identified the suspect as Mikeal Sapp, 38.
Detectives found Sapp around 10 a.m. Thursday at a home in Martin County. He was taken into custody for first-degree murder, the sheriff said.
If you have any additional information about the crime, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477, or the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-3230.
Scripps Only Content 2020