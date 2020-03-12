Coronavirus: What's canceled, closed, suspended or postponed?

The coronavirus has prompted many events and venues to cancel, close, suspend or postpone events.
What's canceled, closed, suspended or postponed?
- Adam Sandler at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino postponed
- American Airlines Arena events through April 1
- American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County canceled
- ArtFest by the Sea at Juno Beach canceled
- A Day for Autism on the Treasure Coast canceled
- Boynton Beach Blarney Bash canceled
- Brew at the Zoo postponed until September
- City of Boca Raton – all events, meetings through April 30
- City of West Palm Beach events are canceled including Clematis by Night, Screen on the Green, GreenMarket, and Sunday on the Waterfront in West Palm Beach through the end of March
- Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival canceled
- Fort Pierce will be postponing Sandy Shoes Seafood & Brew
- Lake Worth Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled
- Kenny Chesney concert at the iThink Financial Amp scheduled for May 7
- Natural Areas Festival scheduled for Saturday at Winding Waters Natural Area in West Palm Beach.
- Port St. Lucie St. Patrick's Day Fest canceled
- Palm Beach International Boat Show postponed
- Palm Beach Pride in Lake Worth Beach canceled
- Palm Beach Walk to Defeat ALS postponed until fall
- Princess Cruises suspended
- Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival postponed
- SAT testing at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens postponed
- The South Florida National Cemetery/United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration's Vietnam War 50th Year Commemoration scheduled for March 29 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth Beach
- Town of Lake Park canceled the Sunset Celebration event scheduled for March 27 at Harbor Marina and its Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 at Kelsey Park. Recreation department and line dancing events are canceled until further notice
What's open or still happening?
- Lion Country Safari
- Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
- Marlon Wayans at Palm Beach Improv
- Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Museum Programming and Exhibits Canceled through April 30
- Palm Beach Improv
- Palm Beach Zoo
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- SunFest
- Rapids Water Park
Schools
- All State University System of Florida schools will continue with remote learning for at least two weeks after spring break
- Palm Beach State College remains open
Sports
- FHSAA high school sports still being played
- NCAA basketball tournament being played without fans
- NBA season suspended
- NHL season postponed
- MLB season delayed
- MLS season suspended
