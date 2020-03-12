Costco stores packed with shoppers as coronavirus fears grow

Costco stores in Palm Beach County are experiencing very long lines on Thursday as people stock up on supplies to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
A line of cars snaked through the parking lot at a Costco located at 17800 Congress Avenue in Boca Raton, and dozens of shoppers left the store with carts of water, Gatorade, Clorox, and dog food.
"Chaotic. Particularly by the water, and they’re out of toilet paper, and they’re out of paper towels," said shopper Larry Kaufer. "But they’re moving quick. The cash registers are moving fast."
Kaufer said Costco workers told him they were sold out of toilet paper and paper towels by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
"It’s crazy, it’s not normal," said another shopper who had a cart loaded with water.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
It was a similar scene at a Costco at 3250 Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday as dozens of people waited in line to check out.
Despite the busy atmosphere, Kaufer said it's important to prepare for anything.
"Better safe than sorry, especially for elderly people," said Kaufer.
In an exclusive interview with WPTV last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio urged people to stay calm, not get hysterical, constantly wash your hands, and avoid contact with sick people.
For the latest information about coronavirus in Florida, click here.
