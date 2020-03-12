Death penalty sought for man accused of killing father

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing and strangling his father while he was sleeping in a Boca Raton parking garage.
A notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Jared Noiman was filed Thursday.
According to a Boca Raton police report, Noiman was found "covered in blood" during a traffic stop in Delray Beach last month. He "claimed to have been in an altercation in Boca Raton."
"Noiman would not elaborate on who was involved in the altercation and did not wish to report a crime," police said.
He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and taken into custody, but investigators said there wasn't probable cause to charge him with the killing.
However, Noiman went to the Boca Raton Police Department the next day and confessed to killing his father.
"He said the two lived together out of his father's vehicle and they slept in the parking garage at One Ocean Plaza," police said. "Noiman said he did not like the way his father treated him and he started having thoughts about killing him. Noiman continued his statement with a detailed description of how he stabbed his father and then strangled him while he was sleeping in the parking garage."
The notice of intent cites the crime as being "especially heinous, atrocious and cruel."
