Delray Beach official to address coronavirus, fire chief's resignation

A top Delray Beach official will address the city's response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.
Vice Mayor Shirley Johnson is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Johnson will also discuss the abrupt resignation of Delray Beach Fire Chief Neal de Jesus.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Dani Moschella said earlier this week that de Jesus "made the decision of his own volition."
According to the city's website, de Jesus became the fire chief in March 2016. He was appointed interim city manager in December 2016 and returned to the position of fire chief in November 2017.
Assistant Fire Chief Keith Tomey will serve as interim fire chief, according to Moschella.
