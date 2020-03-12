Gov. DeSantis to provide coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on coronavirus cases in Florida on Thursday in Miami.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Joining him will be Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Secretary Mary Mayhew of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as well as hospital and Miami-Dade County leaders.
According to the Florida Department of Health, 31 Florida residents have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and two have died.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Health officials said a passenger infected with the virus arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday night aboard a JetBlue flight from New York.
People in the vicinity of the patient were advised of monitoring procedures, while remaining passengers were released and given directions to call the health department with any concerns.
Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida on Monday, meaning extra out-of-state medical personnel will be available to help, if needed.
In addition, the state of emergency allows Florida to receive federal funding to purchase things like masks and medical supplies to set up field hospitals.
