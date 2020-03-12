Health Department investigating medical situation on flight to PBIA

The Florida Department of Health is evaluating a medical situation after the arrival of a JetBlue aircraft at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday night.
Flight 253 landed at 8:53 p.m. from New York's JFK but the plane remained on the tarmac instead of proceeding to gate C12. Passengers departed the aircraft around 10:45 p.m.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a medical incident aboard a plane at 8:40.
According to an email from PBFR, "at this time all is under control and the Palm Beach County Health Department is on location evaluating the situation. More information will be released once the health department completes their evaluation the situation."
PBFR didn't explain the medical incident.
WPTV contacted JetBlue and the Health Department in Palm Beach County but didn't receive a response.
