Lake Worth Beach cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Taking a cue from neighboring municipalities, Lake Worth Beach has canceled its St. Patrick's Day Parade amid coronavirus concerns.
The city made the announcement Thursday morning "as a strictly precautionary measure to reduce the risk of the virus spreading."
Lake Worth Beach's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which had been scheduled for Sunday, was intended to benefit the Wheels for Kids organization.
The move comes a day after Delray Beach made the decision to cancel its annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Other South Florida cities, including Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, have done the same.
Citing the parade's large crowds and the cancellations of nearby parades, Lake Worth Beach officials and parade organizers decided to cancel the event "as the health and well-being of residents and visitors remains top priority."
