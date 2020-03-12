Schools canceling out-of-state field trips due to coronavirus

South Florida school districts are taking new action to protect students and staff from possible coronavirus exposure.
Out-of-state field trips and staff trips have been canceled or postponed in Palm Beach County, Martin County and St. Lucie County.
The Palm Beach County School District's cancellations include the annual fifth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., for members of each elementary school’s Safety Patrol.
Martin County school officials say field trips to California and New York have been postponed for the Jensen Beach High School band and chorus. A JROTC trip to Washington D.C was canceled.
St. Lucie County school officials say they have canceled out-of-state trips, but they are still allowing in-state field trips. Professional trips out of state have been canceled.
Okeechobee County schools are still allowing already planned out of state trips so long as they are not in an area on the CDC’s list of concern. New out of state travel plans will not be approved.
Indian River County has not canceled any activities, according to the district website.
“Because they’re in larger cities I can understand it,” said Okeechobee parent, Chandra Franklin.
She and her daughter are both not surprised to see school districts putting up their guards.
To Franklin, it’s welcome news.
"My daughter has asthma, but I’ve been staying on top of the precautions as far as with her health and paying attention to what’s being said on the news,” Franklin said.
While schools do their part to keep students and staff safe, the Franklin family is among the many families doing their part to stay healthy.
“Washing our hands. Staying clean,” said student Tikyra Franklin.
