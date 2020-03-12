SEC, ACC among basketball tourneys canceled for coronavirus concerns

(Gray News) - The Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.
The Big Ten Conference also announced the remainder of their tournament is cancelled, effective immediately.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the organization said in a statement.
The Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the remainder of their conference as well. They announced Florida State will represent the league as the ACC champion for “NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes.”
The Big 12 Conference, PAC-12 Conference and the Mid-American Conference have also canceled their tournaments
The American Athletic Conference announced their decision to cancel the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship. The championship was to take place March 12 to March 15 in Dallas.
The Big East Conference moved forward with the tip off of their Quarterfinal game as other leagues cancel their tournaments. They, along with the Sun Belt conference, are operating under restricted audience policies.
