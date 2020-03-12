Arrest in homicide near Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced an arrest Thursday afternoon in a deadly shooting that happened last week near Fort Pierce.
Investigators said Richard Eugene Avery, 45, was shot and killed at a home in the 600 block of South Market Avenue on March 9.
On Thursday, Sheriff Mascara said Mikeal Terrell Sapp, 38, has been arrested for the crime.
Detectives found Sapp around 10 a.m. on Thursday at a home in Martin County. He was taken into custody for first-degree murder, the sheriff said.
If you have any additional information about the crime, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477, or the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-3230.
