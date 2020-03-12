3 students taken to hospital after Fort Pierce bus crash

A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Fort Pierce, sending three students to the hospital.
The wreck happened around 3:50 p.m. at intersection of 25 Street and Avenue I.
St. Lucie Public Schools said the bus was transporting St. Lucie Elementary students home when it was involved in a crash.
Three of the students were transported to Lawnwood Hospital by ambulance, while seven students were taken to the hospital by their parents, according to St. Lucie Schools spokeswoman Lydia Martin.
The district said the injuries do not appear serious.
Martin said all other students were cleared by medical personnel at the scene and allowed to board another bus home.
The driver of the bus was not injured, and local law enforcement is investigating the cause of the wreck.
