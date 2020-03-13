All of Florida's major theme parks close doors

Friday, the three remaining major theme parks in Florida announced closures joining Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando because of the coronavirus threat. All theme parks will be closed starting Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.
Busch Gardens Tampa
Closing theme parks beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.
Legoland Florida
Closing theme park beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.
SeaWorld Florida
Closing theme parks beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.
Universal Orlando Resort
Closing theme parks beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31. CityWalk and hotels will remain open.
Walt Disney World Resort
Closing theme parks beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31. Hotels and Disney Springs will remain open.
