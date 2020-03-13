Fired West Palm Beach city employee sues city

A former West Palm Beach city employee is suing the city over her termination and a lewd text message. The employee, Sharagay Esposito, filed the lawsuit in Palm Beach County court.
The civil complaint details allegations that have previously surfaced, including allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against former city administrator Jeff Green.
Efforts to reach Green on Thursday were unsuccessful, but he has previously denied the allegations to the Palm Beach Post .
WPTV reached out to an attorney representing Esposito but did not hear back.
A spokesperson for the city of West Palm Beach said the city is aware of the filing but does not comment on pending litigation.
The city commission previously rejected a proposed $180,000 settlement . At the time, commissioners said they did not have enough details about the allegations.
Esposito alleged she received a picture of a man's private parts through text message. Records showed Willie Perez was part of that text chain, he works for a security company that received a nearly $8 million no-bid contract and was known to socialize with both Green and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.
