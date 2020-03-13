How you can help keep Palm Beach County beautiful

Beaches on Palm Beach are filling up already this week despite coronavirus fears.
Kansas University student Cali Smith made the trip all the way from the Midwest with a friend.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise
“I think actually a lot of people our age are actually doing trips during spring break because all the trips are really cheap right now, and everything where you stay is discounted because of everything going on,” said Smith.
With the increased foot traffic in the area the next couple of weeks, Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful Director, Lourdes Ferris, says even one volunteer can make a difference.
It's an attitude Ferris hopes will carry on beyond spring break. Her team is prepping for The Great American Cleanup . This year it's on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Ferris says, “It’s such a positive thing to do with so much negative things out there in the world, doing something positive and feeling good about it. That’s what motivates me.”
One of the many benefits of keeping the beaches clean are to help nesting turtles.
Sea turtle nesting season officially started at the beginning of March.
Visiting all the way from Canada, Ann Vessey did her part by picking up trash on the beach.
“I didn’t realize it was the turtle season, but I thought I don’t want a little turtle or a big turtle to (ingest a piece of trash) and it be the end of their demise,” said Vessey.
Other than for the wildlife, they say they’re trying to be good global citizens and leave the world a better place than when they found it, even on vacation.
“We have a grandson, so you know we’re always thinking about the future for him, and this is just one small thing to do in our world for him,” says Vessey.
