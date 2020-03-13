Indian River County schools to address coronavirus

How are schools in Indian River County preparing for the coronavirus?
The public will find out on Friday when the School District of Indian River County holds a news conference about their plans to protect students and staff from COVID-19.
Officials will speak at the J.A. Thompson Administrative Center in Vero Beach at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
There are currently no public school closures in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, or Okeechobee counties.
However, out of an abundance of caution, Indian River County schools canceled a Teacher Job Fair on Friday and a School Choice Expo on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the School District of Palm Beach County said it plans to send a short survey to principals, who will then give the survey to parents.
The survey will ask families about their technology at home, should schools need to close and switch to online classes only.
