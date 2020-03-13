Indian River County schools taking 'proactive' approach against coronavirus

How are schools in Indian River County preparing for the coronavirus?
"We have taken a proactive approach from the very beginning," said Superintendent David Moore at a news conference on Friday morning.
Moore said that while there are no school closures at this point, the district is currently surveying families to determine what kind of technology and connectivity they have at home, should schools need to close and switch to online classes only.
"For families that do not have connectivity, we have 10,000 devices that we can distribute and send home so our students can continue to connect to the instruction," said Moore.
Moore said the district was proactive and ordered bulk items like hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectant to have on hand for schools.
"Being proactive, knowing that this was going to be items that were hard to get a hold of, we were proactive, ordered bulk items that we now have available in our warehouse and we can distribute to our schools and principals as they need those items," Moore said.
In addition, the superintendent said the school district has hospital-grade disinfectants and is regularly cleaning "high-touch" areas like desks, chairs, and doors.
Moore said the district has asked principals to cancel mass gatherings of more than 1,000 students, and the district has also canceled all out-of-state trips.
"Do we want to cancel trips? No. But do we want to act in the best interest of our students? Yes," Moore said.
The school district meets with the Florida Department of Health in Indian River County every day for an update on coronavirus, and at this point, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Out of an abundance of caution, Indian River County schools canceled a Teacher Job Fair on Friday and a School Choice Expo on Saturday.
Parents in Indian River County can get the latest information about coronavirus plans in the school district by clicking here.
Elsewhere, the School District of Palm Beach County said it plans to send a short survey to principals, who will then give the survey to parents.
The survey will ask families about their technology at home, should schools need to close and switch to remote learning.
