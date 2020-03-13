Kravis Center suspends all shows through March 30

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is joining the growing list of venues closing its doors because of the coronavirus.
Kravis Center Chief Executive Officer Judith Mitchell announced Friday that the downtown West Palm Beach venue has suspended all performances through March 30.
Calling it a "difficult but necessary decision," Mitchell said the Kravis Center's "top priority is the health and safety" of its patrons, staff, volunteers and artists.
"While we have had a number of cancellations by artists, we have notified those that are still scheduled to perform during the closure period," Mitchell said. "We also are diligently working to reschedule suspended performances and hope to eventually announce new dates. Going forward, we will continue to carefully monitor and reevaluate the situation as we get closer to March 30."
Ticket holders for suspended shows will automatically receive refunds to their original method of payment. Purchases made by check or cash will receive a refund within three or four weeks.
Scripps Only Content 2020