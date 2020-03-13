The Masters has been postponed due to the coronavirus

The Masters is the latest sporting event to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Masters announced Friday that it was postponing the tournament, the Augusta National Woman's Tournament and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
It's unclear when the tournament will take place.
The tournament was scheduled to take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, between April 9 and April 12.
"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters , @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals."
