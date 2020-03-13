Palm Beach dentist helping survivors of the Holocaust smile

For Dr. Mitchell Josephs his business revolves around helping people achieve their perfect smile.
“A lot of cosmetic reconstructions with porcelain veneers, I do a lot of surgery, extractions, bone graphs and placing dental implants,” Dr. Josephs said.
His dental practice on Palm Beach sees people of all ages and backgrounds, but recently he’s shifted his focus to one community in particular.
“I’ve met so many very successful Holocaust survivors living in this country. I didn’t know that there’s thousand of them in this country living below poverty level,” he said.
Survivors like 87-year-old Boris Gleyzer.
“I can’t go to a restaurant, out to eat. I can’t talk to people because of my empty mouth. You know, I am embarrassed,” Gleyzer said.
With the help of Jewish Family Services, Josephs was able to come up with a plan for Gleyzer and dozens of other survivors in-need to restore their smiles for free.
“I’m so happy. You can’t believe how it changed my life. I can eat now. I can smile. I can talk to people. It's nice, you know,” Gleyzer said.
“I want to get other dentists to say, 'I want to take on these patients too, call up Morris Life, call up JFS of Palm Beach County and start treating these patients,'” Dr. Josephs said.
