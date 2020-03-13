Police: Andrew Gillum involved in apparent drug overdose

Former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum was one of three men present in a South Beach hotel room during an apparent drug overdose, along with three small plastic bags containing what was believed to be crystal meth, according to a Miami Beach police report.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Friday inside a room at the Mondrian South Beach.
According to the police report, paramedics were treating a man for a possible drug overdose when officers arrived.
Police said Gillum, 40, and another man were also in the room.
According to the report, Aldo Mejias, 56, told police he gave Travis Dyson, 30, his credit card information to rent the room for the night.
When Mejias returned to the room, he found Dyson and Gillum "under the influence of an unknown substance."
Mejias told police he saw Dyson collapsed on the bed and "Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting." According to the report, Mejas attempted chest compressions on Dyson and called 911.
The report said Gillum was unable to communicate with officers "due to his inebriated state."
Police said they found three "plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room."
The report went on to say that Gillum left the hotel room and returned home "without incident."
"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends," Gillum said in a statement. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I'm thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time."
Gillum, who was born in Miami, is the former mayor of Tallahassee and was the 2018 Democratic nominee who lost to Gov. Ron DeSantis in a close election.
The relationship between Gillum, Dyson and Mejias wasn't immediately known.
Andrew Gillum Miami Beach Police Report by PeterBurke on Scribd
