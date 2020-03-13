St. Lucie schools work to protect students from coronavirus

Employee and Student Travel

Re-entry of Students and Staff returning from ALL Cruises and ANY International Travel

· If you were on a cruise in the past 14 days:

· Monitor your health and if you or anyone in your household is sick or displaying any flu-like or cold symptoms OR

· If a case of COVID-19 was reported on your ship during the cruise, you must stay home during these 14 days and practice social distancing

· Call your health care provider and the Department of Health (772-462-3800).

· Once cleared by the Department of Health, then the employee or student may return to school/work.

· If you returned from International Travel to any of the following countries in the past 14 days: Japan, South Korea, China, Iran and Italy:

All parents, guardians and staff must inform their schools/supervisor by telephone if they themselves or people in their household have traveled to areas that the CDC has deemed to be high-risk and must remain at home for 14 days and have no symptoms before returning to school or work.