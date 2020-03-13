St. Lucie schools work to protect students from coronavirus

St. Lucie Public Schools is alerting parents about a comprehensive plan in the event of a school closure as coronavirus concerns continue.
At this point in time, Superintendent Wayne Gent does not anticipate any schools will close, however a letter will be sent home with all students on Friday about the measures in place.
The letter was also posted to the school district’s website Thursday afternoon with a detailed explanation about the latest plan.
“The District has developed a comprehensive plan that would allow for home instruction through online lessons and supplemental resources in the event of school closures,” the notice reads.
School officials are determining digital readiness of families through surveys to ensure all students have access to online instruction if needed.
“We understand that this may be a stressful time for students and families. There are resources available on our coronavirus webpage that may assist you as you discuss this with your child,” said Superintendent Wayne Gent in the statement.
The district is also working to ensure that all students and/or parents have updated email addresses for communication between teachers and students.
Secondary students who have their own email addresses, and elementary students, will also receive updates from the school district.
St. Lucie Public Schools released the following information about the latest travel guidelines in place ahead of Spring Break next week:
Employee and Student Travel
Re-entry of Students and Staff returning from ALL Cruises and ANY International Travel
· If you were on a cruise in the past 14 days:
· Monitor your health and if you or anyone in your household is sick or displaying any flu-like or cold symptoms OR
· If a case of COVID-19 was reported on your ship during the cruise, you must stay home during these 14 days and practice social distancing
· Call your health care provider and the Department of Health (772-462-3800).
· Once cleared by the Department of Health, then the employee or student may return to school/work.
· If you returned from International Travel to any of the following countries in the past 14 days: Japan, South Korea, China, Iran and Italy:
All parents, guardians and staff must inform their schools/supervisor by telephone if they themselves or people in their household have traveled to areas that the CDC has deemed to be high-risk and must remain at home for 14 days and have no symptoms before returning to school or work.
Field Trips
· Out of state school field trips have been canceled.
· In-state field trips have not been impacted as of today. The District reserves the option to cancel or reschedule field trips at any time due to health concerns to students and staff.
· We will continue to work closely with the Florida Department of Health and follow their guidance regarding in-state travel.
In addition to the school district website, families are encouraged to go to Supporting the Social and Emotional Needs of Students , a guide to support their children during this uncertain time.
RELATED LINK: https://www.stlucie.k12.fl.us/coronavirus-updates/
