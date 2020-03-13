LIVE: Trump declares national emergency

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency Friday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a move that he said would free up $50 billion to fight the spread of the disease.
Trump's order also called for states to set up emergency centers, called on hospitals to activate emergency preparedness plans and granted new powers to the Health and Human Services Secretary.
The move comes a day after Trump hinted that he might invoke a national emergency through the Stafford Act.
Trump's announcement comes two days after he held a primetime address regarding the pandemic from the Oval Office.
During that address, Trump announced that he was instituting a 30-day ban on travel to all European nations besides the United Kingdom. That ban begins today.
He also initially said that all cargo would also be banned from European countries, though the White House later walked back that claim.
Trump also called for unity during his speech, saying that the coronavirus pandemic was not a time for partisan politics. However, in the hours following the address, he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter.
