Free flowers given away on Palm Beach after events canceled for coronavirus

Flowers warmed up unexpected hearts Friday afternoon on Palm Beach.
Renny and Reed, an event planning company, gave away arrangements of roses, peonies, and viburnums to unsuspecting people.
The flowers were slated to be used at balls, galas, and weddings that were postponed this weekend because of the coronavirus threat.
“Just to bring some cheer to an otherwise downtrodden environment,” said Reed Mcilvaine of Benny and Reed.
“You're stressing, you have anxiety, and all of sudden someone offers these beautiful flowers, and it’s the kind gesture that makes you forget all of that,” said Maria Soler Dubreuil, who received flowers.
Scripps Only Content 2020