Local brewery featuring adoptable pets on beer cans

If you're looking for man's best friend, whether that's a dog, cat or beer, one local brewery and rescue have you covered.
Mathews Brewing Company is teaming up with Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League to find some lucky dogs and cats their furever homes.
The brewery will feature some of the rescue's pets who have taken longer to be adopted on the cans of their beers. The cans will not only help them find families, but also raise money for the care of the pets waiting to find a home.
The beer cans will be released Saturday, March 14 at the brewery located at 130 South H Street in Lake Worth from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. After the release party on Saturday, the beer cans will be available anytime the brewery is open.
“Partnerships like this are extremely important to the animals in our adoption program,” says Rich Anderson, Executive Director/CEO of Peggy Adams. “At any one time, we can have 600 up to 1,300 animals in our care. Although animals at Peggy Adams are typically adopted within 20 days, some animals take longer. We’re committed to doing whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to find the perfect loving home for every animal that needs one. This creative beer can project will not only help cover the costs of their daily care, but also bring much needed attention to these special animals and to all of the dogs and cats that need new homes.”
