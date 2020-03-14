Local woman frustrated with barriers for coronavirus testing

"They told me I need to call my doctor. I call my doctor back and he's like no, you need to call the health department," she said. "It's been very frustrating, especially because I don't feel well at all and I'm trying to do the right thing and self-quarantine myself because if this is something that's spreadable, I don't want to be responsible for giving it to other people. I haven't even had anybody in my house for 10 days. I've been here."