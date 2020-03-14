Martin County offering drive-through COVID-19 testing

Officials in Martin County gave an update on their coronavirus efforts Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Martin County.
Officials say they're developing a drive-through test at the Cleveland Clinic Martin North. The tests are only for those experiencing symptoms. Residents have to call 772-419-3360 before getting tested.
The press conference came just hours after the Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of the virus.
