Officers donate flowers to elderly after event cancelled

Government officials have stopped large gatherings from taking place in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus including the Jupiter Police Foundations Second Annual Policeman’s Ball.
The foundation took the flowers that were supposed to be used for their ball and gave them to elderly residents at assisted living facilities in our area.
Their act of kindness was met with joy.
“Everybody’s been really appreciative. They’ve been very receptive and appreciate it and it’s just been a really positive thing for us. So, we are happy to do it,” said David Schultz of the Jupiter Police Foundation.
The foundation delivered over 20 boxes of flowers to private facilities in Palm Beach County including Courtyard Gardens and Jupiter Medical Center.
