Palm Beach Co. offers meals during closure for coronavirus

The Palm Beach County School District does not want children to go hungry while classes are suspended because of the coronavirus. It was announced on Friday that schools are closed through March 27.
Food Service managers will staff multiple schools and offer a drive-through service, providing meals to anyone in the vehicle 18 years old and younger.
The school district said meals will be brought to the parent drop-off area to allow parents to drive through and pick up meals for their children.
To avoid the spread of germs, families will be directed to stay in their car and meals will be provided based on the number of children in the car.
The school district said there may also be an opportunity to provide boxes of food for parents to take home.
If you have any questions, call Food Service Field Specialist or Lori Dornbusch at 561-383-2035 or 561-253-5300.
School Food Service will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, 2020, at the following schools:
- Benoist Farms Elementary
- Congress Middle
- Conniston Middle
- Forest Park Elementary
- Gove Elementary
- Greenacres Elementary
- Highland Elementary
- Hope Centennial Elementary
- Indian Pines Elementary
- Jupiter Elementary
- Lake Park Elementary
- Lake Worth High School
- Lantana Middle School
- Limestone Creek Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Northmore Elementary
- Okeeheelee Middle
- Olympic Heights High
- Osceola Creek Middle
- Pahokee Elementary
- Palm Springs Middle
- PB Lakes High
- Pine Jog Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Spanish River High
- Suncoast High
- Tradewinds Middle
- Village Academy
- Wellington Landings Middle
- Wynnebrook Elementary
