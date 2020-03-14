Publix stores will close at 8 p.m. starting Saturday

Publix announced Friday night they are adjusting their store hours due to the coronavirus.
Starting Saturday, the Florida-based grocery chain said stores will close at 8 p.m. until further notice.
Publix said in a written statement this will allow them to "better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves."
The announcement comes as many stores across the country have struggled to keep their shelves stocked with products due to growing fears of the spread of the coronavirus.
At this time, Publix did not give any indication they would change store opening hours.
Publix currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
