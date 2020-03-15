Local restaurants feel economic pinch of coronavirus

Businesses and restaurants across the country are feeling the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak including in Palm Beach County.
Rocco’s Tacos in downtown West Palm Beach is ramping up its efforts to address customer concerns with a new protocol requiring employees to wash their hands every thirty minutes in the handwashing stations located in the bar and kitchen area.
The restaurant is also enhancing measures to disinfect menus and tables on a regular basis.
"In light of current events and a continuing effort to best serve our guests, we have suspended our house made Tableside Guacamole service temporarily. When ordered, all Guacamole will be prepared in the same manner as always, and prepared by our food service professionals in our kitchens for all to enjoy. Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar has always put our guests' safety first and we continue to make this our highest priority," said Rocco Mangel, co-owner of Rocco's Tacos .
Business owners also say the mass cancellations of large events throughout the region are taking a toll on sales during a peak time of year.
