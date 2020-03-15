Palm Beach restaurants feel economic pinch of coronavirus

"In light of current events and a continuing effort to best serve our guests, we have suspended our house made Tableside Guacamole service temporarily. When ordered, all Guacamole will be prepared in the same manner as always, and prepared by our food service professionals in our kitchens for all to enjoy. Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar has always put our guests' safety first and we continue to make this our highest priority," said Rocco Mangel, co-owner of Rocco's Tacos .