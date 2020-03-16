Fort Pierce police officers shot at

Fort Pierce police officers were caught in a dangerous situation over the weekend when they were shot at, authorities say.
According to the Fort Pierce Police Department, the officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 500 block of Orange Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sunday when a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over suddenly took off on foot.
Police said the passenger fired several shots at the officers, who then returned fire.
The passenger barricaded himself in a nearby building, where police said he shot himself.
Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he's now listed in critical condition.
Police said none of the officers were hurt, but they have all been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.
