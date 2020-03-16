6 Gardens firefighters quarantined as precaution

March 16, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 3:53 PM

A half-dozen Palm Beach Gardens firefighters have been quarantined as a precaution after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.

James Ippolito, deputy chief of operations at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, said Monday the firefighters were in contact with a patient who was under investigation for the virus.

As a result, all six firefighters were being quarantined "out of an abundance of caution," Ippolito said.

No other information was immediately made available.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed eight cases in Palm Beach County. Five of them are travel-related.

