Gov. DeSantis to provide coronavirus update at 4:30 p.m.
March 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 3:08 PM

Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update Monday afternoon about coronavirus cases in Florida.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 4 p.m.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 155 total coronavirus cases in Florida, including 137 Florida residents and 18 non-Florida residents who were diagnosed in the state.

If you have questions about coronavirus in Florida, call the state's COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. The center is taking calls 24/7.

