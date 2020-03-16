Mandatory curfew on Palm Beach starts Tuesday

A mandatory curfew in the Town of Palm Beach will start Tuesday night to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced on Monday.
According to town officials, a townwide curfew will take place every night until further notice from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Tuesday night.
In addition, restaurants, businesses, and private clubs are urged to greatly scale back their operations and limit their capacity to 50 people maximum. Restaurants are encouraged to close for seating, but still offer delivery and curbside pick-up.
Town officials are asking houses of worship to cancel all services and programs and provide live streaming services instead.
Also on Tuesday, all public beaches on Palm Beach, along with the Phipps Ocean Tennis Center, will be closed.
Public access to town buildings will be limited starting on Tuesday. You'll still be able to reach town staff by phone or email during regular business hours.
This is all part of a local state of emergency issued by the Town of Palm Beach.
