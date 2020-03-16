Palm Beach County preparing for Florida's primary election

About 100 people showed up on Monday to get quick training as poll workers in Palm Beach County after the county lost about 800 volunteers ahead of Florida's primary election.
"Some are sick, some say they are vulnerable population and their doctors have recommended that they’re not to do it," said Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link
Palm Beach County is relying on a team of about 3,500 volunteers for the primary election on Tuesday. Those volunteers are being trained to keep the polls clean.
"For the poll workers we have gloves, we have hand sanitizers, because we encourage them, because they are in contact with voters to continually sanitize themselves, as well as we have disinfecting wipes for the surfaces,” Sartory Link said.
Voters are encouraged to bring their own black ink pens and sanitizing wipes to the polls if it makes them feel comfortable.
Link said there are no plans to postpone the primary on Tuesday.
"We’ve gotten a lot of questions and calls about, why won’t I postpone? Why won’t I cancel it? So the biggest thing we’re trying to let voters know is that’s not a decision we make at the local level," Sartory Link said.
