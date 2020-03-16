Palm Beach County Schools roll out 'Grab and Go' meals

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County public schools may be closed this week, but a team of school employees spent Monday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton.
From Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, School Food Services will be offering nutritionally-balanced "Grab and Go" meals at 30 school locations around the district.
The free meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to anyone under 18 years old, regardless of financial need.
“We’re meeting [families in their] cars as they pull up and handing off the meals so they can get proper nutrition over this break. My favorite part is giving back to the community,” said Connie Moreland, a food service manager with the Palm Beach County School District.
According to the Palm Beach County School District website, students must be present in order to receive the meal.
The bagged meals will be distributed in the parent drop-off areas of the schools and available to those who drive, walk or bike up to collect the food and return home.
In addition to these meals, Feeding South Florida will provide boxes of food for families during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. distribution times on Tuesday and Friday this week.
The Palm Beach County School District serves more than 197,000 students, including students who attend non-District operated Charter Schools.
The distribution sites are located at the following schools:
- Benoist Farms Elementary
- Congress Middle
- Conniston Middle
- Forest Park Elementary
- Gove Elementary
- Greenacres Elementary
- Highland Elementary
- Hope Centennial Elementary
- Indian Pines Elementary
- Jupiter Elementary
- Lake Park Elementary
- Lake Worth High School
- Lantana Middle School
- Limestone Creek Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Northmore Elementary
- Okeeheelee Middle
- Olympic Heights High
- Osceola Creek Middle
- Pahokee Elementary
- Palm Springs Middle
- Palm Beach Lakes High
- Pine Jog Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Spanish River High
- Suncoast High
- Tradewinds Middle
- Village Academy
- Wellington Landings Middle
- Wynnebrook Elementary
The School District of Palm Beach County has a dedicated coronavirus website providing updates.
A coronavirus hotline, 561-969-5840, is also available to answer school-related questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Representatives are available to answer questions in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole.
