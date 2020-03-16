Popular Irish pub closing for St. Patrick's Day

The Irishmen in Boca Raton is making the decision to close for St. Patrick's Day because of the coronavirus.
Owner Rossa Flood said he feels he must make the decision to close in order to reduce any risk of spreading the virus.
It will be the first time the popular Irish pub has closed in the eight years it has been in business.
Flood said he feels keeping people safe is more important than money.
Meanwhile, another popular Irish pub in Delray Beach is canceling its St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Citing "the health and safety of our customers and staff," Tim Finnegans Irish Pub made the announcement on its website.
"As with all families, it is most important to keep everyone safe," it said. "We feel a large celebration just isn't prudent in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak."
The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that organizers cancel all events of 50 people or more scheduled for the next eight weeks.
Flood said The Irishmen will reopen Wednesday.
