President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort closed for a deep clean

(CNN) -- After multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week, including a fundraiser attendee and an aide to the Brazilian President, the club is undergoing a deep clean, a member tells CNN.
Members were notified via email that the club will be closed Monday for a cleaning, including its grand ballroom, with the exception of the beach club, which is separate to the main area (across the street) and will remain open.
Dinner will be served as usual Tuesday through Saturday.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director Fábio Wajngarten was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and posted a photo of himself posing beside Trump.
Wajngarten tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump later tested negative for COVID-19, the White House said Saturday.
