Real estate broker helping the elderly during coronavirus

A real estate broker in Palm Beach County is making free deliveries to the elderly and anyone with a compromised immune system during the coronavirus pandemic.
Echo Fine Properties real estate broker Jeff Lichtenstein went grocery shopping Monday with other real estate agents to make the deliveries. It's all part of an effort to help the most vulnerable members of our society avoid crowds and prevent exposure to the virus.
Lichtenstein got the idea to help after he thought about his mother who battled cancer in the past.
"I was talking to her the other night, and she's nervous to go out, and she's going out when there's not a lot of crowds," he said.
Lichtenstein posted to social media and sent emails on how he and a dozen other real estate agents want to help. The response has been overwhelming.
He read one of the emails that said, "At a time when things were so worrisome, your email brought faith and gratitude for all that we can be. Thank you for stepping up."
Lichtenstein said the person wanting the free delivery will order and pay for the items ahead of time.
"We just want to do their pick-up service for people who are in need."
The group of good Samaritans will help people living in the West Palm Beach area north to Tequesta.
Chris Burke is another real estate broker who will be helping.
"I've got a 93-year-old mother, and she cried when she read this. We are trying. Anything that we can do in these real-trying times. It's brutal," said Burke.
For more information, contact Jeff Lichtenstein at 561-346-8383 or email at jeff@echofineproperties.com.
