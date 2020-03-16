LIVE: Task force provides update on COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aiming to stoke fear amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Three U.S. officials said Monday that federal officials began confronting what they said was a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to sow fear of a nationwide quarantine.
The three U.S. officials did not name the foreign entity they believe to be responsible. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.
Also on Monday, national security officials said there had been a “cyber incident” involving the computer networks of the Department of Health and Human Services, but the networks were operating normally.
The administration’s coronavirus task force is expected to provide an update over its response to the virus in the U.S. at about 3:15 p.m. ET.
