Turtle tangled in 37 pounds of debris off our coast

A sea turtle has a long recovery ahead after it was found starving and entangled in nearly 40 pounds of debris off the coast of South Florida.
Gumbo Limbo Nature Center said on Facebook that Katydid the turtle was snagged in 37 pounds of marine debris including illegal fishing gear and a large basket.
Rescuers said Katydid was likely dragging around the junk for several months. As a result, she was unable to dive for food and was starving.
Katydid suffers from pneumonia, but the medical staff at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is optimistic about her recovery.
If you see a sick or injured turtle in any South Florida waterways, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC.
