Vero woman missing after dropping child off at day care

Vero Beach police said Monday a woman is missing after reportedly dropping her child off at a local day care center.
Police said Ashley Marlena Sare Hall, 33, of Vero Beach did not show up for work Monday after dropping off her child.
Hall may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Florida tag number 730 4QT.
Police said she is 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Hall or her vehicle, call Vero Beach police Detective Jennifer Brumley at 772‐978‐4667 or police dispatch at 772‐978‐4600.
