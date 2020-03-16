West Palm Beach declares state of emergency

The city of West Palm Beach on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus. On March 9, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida.
The state of emergency declaration will give West Palm Beach administration the ability to establish curfews, implement emergency procurement procedures, make provisions for the availability and use of temporary emergency housing.
However, at this time there is no curfew in West Palm Beach.
In a written statement, the city said their staff have been preparing for a potential increase in demand for services, especially regarding public safety/health.
West Palm Beach previously canceled large gatherings including: Clematis by Night, Screen on the Green, GreenMarket and Sunday on the Waterfront through the end of March.
The city said they will continue to update residents regularly about closures, cancellations and resources related to the coronavirus through their website.
