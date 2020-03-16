88-year-old man killed in west Boynton crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an 88-year-old man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Boynton Beach.
The wreck occurred in the 9400 block of South Jog Rd. at 12:10 p.m. near the Palm Beach County Library.
PBSO said a 2018 Honda Accord was southbound on Jog Road in the inside lane, approaching the drive access of the library.
A 2008 Toyota Yaris, driven by Julius B. Shevlin, was exiting the library access road eastbound, preparing to turn north on Jog Road.
As the Yaris entered the path of the Accord, PBSO said a violent collision occurred between the vehicles.
Shevlin was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m.
PBSO said the cause of the crash is undetermined and remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
Scripps Only Content 2020