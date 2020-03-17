All K-12 Florida schools to be closed through April 15

The campuses of all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15, and students will take part in remote learning instead, state officials announced on Tuesday.
According to new guidelines released by the Florida Department of Education, the closures will affect all public and private K-12 schools, along with career and technical center campuses.
"Schools are encouraged to operate virtually or through other non-classroom-based means to the greatest extent possible to implement distance learning," the department said on Tuesday.
In addition, state officials said school districts should be prepared to extend their educational calendars through June 30.
As part of the newly released guidelines, all remaining assessments for school readiness, along with VPK and K-12 assessments are canceled for the 2019-2020 school year.
K-12 school grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020 school year.
The Department of Education is urging school districts and communities to cancel any "mass gatherings, community events, and extracurricular activities including sports of more than 10 people in a single occupied space at any educational program, school readiness, voluntary prekindergarten, public and private K-12, career and technical centers, public and private colleges and universities."
Earlier on Tuesday, Florida's State University System announced that all state universities will do online classes only through the end of the Spring semester.
