Bars and nightclubs ordered to close for 30 days in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will sign an executive order to close all bars and nightclubs in Florida for the next 30 days. The closure begins Tuesday at 5 p.m.
DeSantis said restaurants can remain open, but can only have 50 percent capacity so patrons can maintain social distancing. The tables must be six feet apart.
Florida isn't the first state to close bars amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The governor will ask the board of governors for state colleges to finish the semester with online classes.
DeSantis also said that he wouldn't be ordering beaches to be closed. He is leaving that decision up to local governments. Public beaches in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach were closed by their local governments Monday.
Officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida is 192 including 5 deaths.
